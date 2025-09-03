Sea Breeze Cup beach volleyball tournament crowns its winners

The winners of the Sea Breeze Cup beach volleyball tournament, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) and Sea Breeze Resort, have been announced, Azernews reports.

Sea Breeze Sport Beach Club hosted the Sea Breeze Cup tournament for both men and women. Six men's and six women's teams competed in the event. The tournament followed the Olympic system, with the first half of the day dedicated to the preliminary round games and the second half to the medal matches.

In the women's competition, the bronze medal match saw "Milli U-18" (Khadija Hadizadeh/Camila Bashirova) face off against "AZERRAIL" (Nermin Samadzada/Feyza Bolat). In the final, "Milli" (Fidan Ahmadkhanova/Sabina Alizade) played against the duo of Larisa Smeltsova/Lizi Latsabitze.

In the men's competition, the bronze medal match featured “Djevo Team” (Heydar Mammadli/Farda Deryayev) and “Alishar” (Mehammad Qurbanov/Samir Ibrahimov), while the gold medal match saw “AZERRAIL” (Tural Asgarov/Nariman Bayramli) face off against “Milli” (Mehammad Aslanli/Ibrahim Mammadov).

After intense and exciting matches, the results were as follows: In the women's competition, the bronze medal went to "Milli U-18" (Khadija Hadizadeh/Camila Bashirova), the silver medal to Larisa Smeltsova/Lizi Latsabitze, and the gold medal to "Milli" (Fidan Ahmadkhanova/Sabina Alizade). In the men's competition, "Djevo Team" (Heydar Mammadli/Farda Deryayev) won the bronze, "AZERRAIL" (Tural Asgarov/Nariman Bayramli) took silver, and "Milli" (Mehammad Aslanli/Ibrahim Mammadov) claimed the gold medal.

Following the matches, an award ceremony and closing event were held. The winners and medalists were presented with trophies and medals.

The awards were presented by AVF President Shahin Baghirov, Vice President Behruz Guliyev, Secretary General Faiq Orujov, and Board Member Elgar Baghirov.

It is worth noting that during the tournament, fans participated in a quiz, and various prizes were awarded to the winners.