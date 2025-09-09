National heritage highlighted at festival in Netherlands

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Netherlands has participated in the "Embassy Festival," an annual event organized by the Municipality of The Hague, which has become a tradition.

The event was held in the historical "Lange Voorhout" square in the center of The Hague under the slogan "Around the World in One Day." The festival brought together the rich cultural heritage of various nations.

Around 60 countries were represented by national pavilions at the festival, which was visited by thousands of people.

The Azerbaijani pavilion, set up at this cultural platform, became one of the most visited sections of the event due to its diversity and vibrancy.

Materials and exhibits related to Azerbaijan's history, culture, tourism potential, carpets, national costumes, as well as dishes such as pilaf, dolma, kebab, qutab, and traditional sweets attracted significant attention from visitors.

The Mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, visited the Azerbaijani pavilion. He expressed his satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s active participation in the festival and had a conversation with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzade, and other compatriots.

The Mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen also praised the rich cultural heritage and hospitality traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

As part of the event, a music program featured the "Caucasus" dance ensemble, composed of compatriots living in Europe, who performed national Azerbaijani dances.

The performances were met with applause. Many visitors participated in performing Azerbaijani national dances, including "Yall?."

Beyond its role as a vibrant celebration of global diversity, the festival offered a compelling glimpse into the soul of a nation, its warmth, its traditions, and its creativity.

Through music, dance, cuisine, and craftsmanship, the people's enduring spirit and cultural richness were brought to life on the international stage.