It’s not hard to see why Nikita Mikhalkov’s project is called "Besogon" — literally, "The Demon-Chaser." Crazy Nikita Sergeyevich continues to play out some kind of demonic farce about Azerbaijan, still wondering why Baku was “offended” by him.

Yes, Mikhalkov may seem insane — but it’s all an act. He’s no fool, he just plays one on TV. His role is that of a propaganda lightning rod. When it comes to Azerbaijan, Mikhalkov is desperately trying to sell the Russian audience the narrative that relations between Baku and Moscow have soured because of Baku’s supposed "ingratitude."

Our possessed hero, lost in reveries about a "glorious past," conveniently "forgets" to mention that relations didn’t deteriorate out of the blue — they began to unravel after the Russian Armed Forces shot down an Azerbaijani passenger plane and then cowardly buried their heads in the sand.

So, who exactly are you trying to fool?

Scream all you want, Nikita Sergeyevich — maybe one day, you'll even get cured.