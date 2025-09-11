Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

By Akbar Novruz



A meeting on trade and investment opportunities between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was held at the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) with a delegation from the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director Tural Hajili briefed the delegation on the agency’s activities, as well as Azerbaijan’s business and investment environment and potential. The parties exchanged views on expanding export and investment opportunities and explored cooperation prospects in sectors including cosmetics, food products, textiles, construction materials, and agriculture.

Following the discussion, B2B meetings were held between the Chamber’s delegation and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to strengthen commercial ties and explore concrete partnership opportunities.