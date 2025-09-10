The Rasmus ready to rock Baku with long-awaited show

By Laman Ismayilova



Finnish rock icons The Rasmus are making their debut in Azerbaijan with a highly anticipated concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 4.

The Rasmus is a Finnish rock band formed in 1994 in Helsinki. Known for their distinctive blend of alternative rock and gothic tones, they rose to international fame with powerful, catchy songs that fuse dark atmospheres with memorable melodies.

The rock band achieved global success with their 2003 album "Dead Letters", which sold over 2 million copies worldwide and set records for Finnish music royalties abroad, fueled by the mega-hit "In the Shadows."

They have sold millions of albums, earned numerous gold and platinum certifications, won multiple EMMA Awards (the Finnish equivalent of the Grammys), and received international honours such as the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Nordic Act.

Known for their powerful sound and unforgettable hits, the band is ready to deliver a night of raw energy and timeless rock anthems to fans both old and new in Baku.

In an interview with AZERNEWS, band members Emppu Suhonen and Eero Heinonen shared insights about their latest album "Weirdo", describing it as a celebration of individuality with a harder, heavier rock sound.

They also expressed excitement about their upcoming first concert in Baku, looking forward to exploring the city and connecting with new fans.

Q: How would you describe the concept and musical features of your latest album, "Weirdo"? What inspired the creation of this album?

A: Weirdo is a word that may have had a negative tone, but we wanted to turn it upside down. It's a celebration of uniqueness and finding your own personal way of being. We're all weird here!

Musically, this album is a bit harder and heavier. As are the times in the world right now, a lot of bad stuff is happening. We wanted to make a rock album, and it was great to create the sound together with awesome producers Desmond Child and Marti Frederiksen. In the final phase of the process, we also got Joseph McQueen to bring in some additional rock and metal vibes.

Q: Could you tell us more about the concept and vision behind your world tour?

A: We've been very hands-on with the whole tour - visuals, merch and everything. We want to make every show a full experience, so people can step into The Rasmus world for a moment. We'll be playing songs from the past and obviously many songs from the new Weirdo album.

Q: What are your expectations for meeting the Azerbaijani audience at your first concert in Baku?

A: We're always happy and grateful to be able to play in new places in front of new audiences! Before the show, we try to visit local places, try traditional foods and meet local people. That's how we get to know the places we visit a bit more. Venues and hotels are quite the same anyway. Baku will be a whole new thing for us and we're really looking forward to it!

Q: Throughout your career, have there been any musicians or bands that have greatly influenced your sound or approach to music?

A: We used to love stuff like Metallica, Nirvana, RHCP. In a way, those guys also inspired us to dream about having a band, touring the world, and making music that reaches out to new audiences.

In the current day, I like what, for example, Linkin Park does, System of a Down, some stuff from Yungblud, also it's inspiring how Deftones are back in such a big way.

Q: Do you think rock music is at risk of losing its edge in today's music industry, or is it simply undergoing a transformation? How do you see it developing over the next decade?

A: I think that rock is going through a transformation, and one of the exciting examples is that artists don't care anymore for short, "radio-friendly" song format. I think that streaming services have shaped (again) the way we listen to rock: the audience can easily enjoy long, multi-layered rock songs that have very different moods in them. I think this used to be the case when people listened to rock LP's in the past - there were great progressive rock artists who made a lot of experimenting- I think some of that spirit is back.

Q: As a band with a long history in the rock scene, how do you stay relevant while remaining true to your roots?

A: I think you stay relevant if you love what you do, and you stay true to that love. And if you let that passion show to the outside. Many artists come and go, but we're one of those acts that didn't want to quit straight after a few golden moments. I think our roots, our identity, is built a lot on the fact that we're in Nordic culture - in the good and the bad.

Q: What are The Rasmus' plans for the near future in terms of new music or upcoming releases?

New tour in 2025 autumn! We are so excited to come to Azerbaijan! I've never been there, but I'm very curious. I was recently in Iraq, and I like the Middle East: I'm wondering if there are any similarities between the cultures that we've visited and those of Azerbaijan?

Happy to get to meet you soon!