ADB reports major progress in reconstruction of Sumgayit–Yalama railway line

By Nazrin Abdul



The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has published its Semiannual Environmental Monitoring Report for January–June 2025, highlighting significant progress in the implementation of a major railway infrastructure project in Azerbaijan.

According to the report, construction work on the rehabilitation of the Sumgayit–Yalama (Russian border) railway line has advanced considerably. The project, aimed at modernizing Azerbaijan’s railway sector, is a key part of enhancing the country’s transport infrastructure under the North–South Transport Corridor.

The project is progressing on schedule. The contractor has submitted updated work schedules for both construction lots. Work under Lot 1 is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, while Lot 2 is projected to be finalized by the end of the year.

The main objectives of the project include improving railway services in Azerbaijan, strengthening the competitiveness and financial sustainability of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, enhancing operational and economic efficiency, and increasing the throughput capacity of the North–South corridor, particularly along the Yalama–Sumgayit section.

The project is divided into two construction lots:

Lot 1 covers the section from Sumgayit Station (km 2622+175) to Gilgilchay Station (km 2538+200), featuring a double-track electrified railway segment.

Lot 2 spans from Gilgilchay Station to Yalama Station (km 2454+454) at the border with Russia.

In addition to construction work, the project also includes a design component. While the design phase is reportedly 100% complete in principle, a few minor technical refinements and stakeholder approvals are still pending.

These adjustments mainly concern the integration of new or upgraded track switches with the existing infrastructure, as well as the connection of drainage systems at stations. However, these changes are not expected to affect the overall implementation timeline.