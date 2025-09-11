Remains of four fallen soldiers from First Garabagh War to be laid to rest

By Qabil Ashirov



Tomorrow, the remains of four soldiers who were previously listed as missing during the First Garabagh War and whose identities have now been confirmed will be buried with honor.

According to a statement released by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, the remains were identified through recent forensic efforts and will be returned to their families for burial.

The fallen heroes are:

Murad M?likm?mm?d o?lu V?liyev , to be buried in the cemetery of Nüt?h village, Quba district.

, to be buried in the cemetery of Nüt?h village, Quba district. C?lal Xanki?i o?lu Abdullayev , to be laid to rest in the cemetery of Gobustan settlement, Qarada? district, Baku.

, to be laid to rest in the cemetery of Gobustan settlement, Qarada? district, Baku. Ayaz ?sg?ral? o?lu Z?rb?liyev , whose final resting place will be the Alley of Martyrs in Göyçay city.

, whose final resting place will be the Alley of Martyrs in Göyçay city. V?kil Möylan o?lu Qay?bov , to be buried in the cemetery of Q?m?rvan village, Q?b?l? district.

These burials mark another solemn chapter in Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s sovereignty. The identification and burial of these soldiers bring long-awaited closure to their families and reaffirm the country’s commitment to remembering its martyrs.