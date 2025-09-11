Remains of four fallen soldiers from First Garabagh War to be laid to rest

|
Tomorrow, the remains of four soldiers who were previously listed as missing during the First Garabagh War and whose identities have now been confirmed will be buried with honor.
According to a statement released by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, the remains were identified through recent forensic efforts and will be returned to their families for burial.
The fallen heroes are:
These burials mark another solemn chapter in Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s sovereignty. The identification and burial of these soldiers bring long-awaited closure to their families and reaffirm the country’s commitment to remembering its martyrs.