Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation

By Qabil Ashirov



A delegation led by Kudrat Nurullayev, Head of the Secretariat of the Senate of Uzbekistan, and Farid Hajiyev, Head of the Secretariat of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, has reached an agreement to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation.

During the meeting, officials highlighted that Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan relations are rooted in strong historical ties and shared cultural and spiritual values. They noted that thanks to the political will of the two countries’ heads of state, inter-parliamentary collaboration has reached a new level.

The parties emphasized the importance of holding the first Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary forum in Khiva and signing a “roadmap” for parliamentary cooperation for 2025–2026.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the parliamentary secretariats of both countries. Areas explored included legislative experience exchange, parliamentary expertise, use of international rankings, and the implementation of digital solutions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides agreed to further develop inter-parliamentary relations and establish a permanent constructive dialogue and practical cooperation between the parliamentary secretariats of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.