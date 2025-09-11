Exhibition 'Timeless and Space-less' to open within Nasimi Festival

By Laman Ismayilova



A key highlight of the Nasimi Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry will be the "Timeless and Space-less" exhibition.

This version is concise and emphasizes the exhibition as a standout feature of the festival.

The opening of the exhibition will coincide with the first day of the festival, on September 23. The exhibition will be held at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and will showcase the poetry and philosophy of Nasimi, as well as Sufi traditions and perspectives, through a harmonious blend of various art forms. For this purpose, rare works of art from leading museums in Azerbaijan and Turkiye have been selected for display.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore unique pieces of art from the collections of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as artifacts brought from the Ethnography Museum in Ankara, the Istanbul Tombs Museum, and the Mevlana Museum in Konya.

The exhibition will feature paintings from the 17th-20th centuries, examples of clothing, carpets, musical instruments, manuscripts, and other valuable exhibits.

Each of these art pieces will reflect traces of the Sufi worldview, explaining the infinite love that forms the basis of Sufism and Hurufism, the human quest for spiritual proximity to God through worship, and the process of spiritual ascent.

The exhibition "Timeless and Space-less" will be open until October 23.