Bulbul Vocal School selects new students

By Laman Ismayilova



The Bulbul Vocal School has completed its selection of new students for the 2025–2026 academic year.

More than 300 talented young men and women from various regions of the country, including Ganja, Mingachevir, Shaki, Guba, and others, applied to participate in the competition.

After the first round of auditions, 47 candidates advanced to the next stage, and only 10 were ultimately chosen to join the new class.

The competition was held at a high professional level, and the auditions themselves demonstrated that a new generation of gifted and passionate young musicians is emerging in Azerbaijan.

Founded by Ramil Gasimov, an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, and operating under his leadership since 2023, the Bulbul Vocal School offers free vocal lessons.

The school carefully preserves the rich artistic legacy of Bulbul, the founder of Azerbaijani professional vocal art, and passes these traditions on to the younger generation.

For many talented individuals, this is not just an opportunity to study vocal performance, but it's a chance to engage with high-level artistry and begin a journey toward the big stage.