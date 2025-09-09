World-renowned photographer conveys truths of Garabagh in China

By Laman Ismayilova



World-renowned photographer Reza Deghati has been invited as the main speaker and mentor to the 9th International Photo Meeting organized by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) in Hunan province, People's Republic of China.

The event was organized by FIAP, the China Photographic Art Society, as well as the Foreign Affairs Office and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Hunan province.

During the event, Reza Deghati traveled with more than 400 photographers from over 40 countries, including China, for 15 days and shared his experiences.

One of the event participants, Rasha Al Abdali, shared on her social media:

"During the 9th Photo Meeting, we had the chance to listen to the legendary photojournalist Reza Deghati's lecture. His deep and inspiring presentation captivated everyone – his work impressed, inspired, and even made us laugh. The wisdom from his 60-plus years of creativity made everyone reflect for a moment. Deghati's message on humanity and values gave us an unforgettable lesson: through art, it is possible to create a powerful impact by reflecting the fundamental principles of humanity and make this complex world a slightly better place."

In his speech, Reza Deghati presented photos and videos from various countries and, in particular, shared the truths of Garabagh with the participants. The stories he told about Garabagh generated great interest among the international photographers.

"What surprised me the most was that, with the exception of a photographer from Turkiye, the other 399 photographers only knew the Armenian narratives about Garabagh. This shows that we still have a long way to go to spread the truths of Garabagh. But I am confident that the truth will prevail," Reza Deghati said

Reza Deghati's speech on this international platform is a significant step in spreading Azerbaijan's truths to the world.