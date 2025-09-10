Ganja hosts Shooting Championship ahead of CIS Games

By Laman Ismayilova



The first day of the shooting tournament, held as a preparatory and test event for the 3rd CIS Games, has concluded at the Ganja Sports Palace.

The championship is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Organizing Committee of the 3rd CIS Games, and the Azerbaijan Shooting Federation.

On the first day of the tournament, male and female athletes competed for four sets of medals in 10-meter air pistol and air rifle shooting events. A total of 83 athletes participated in the competition.

The 3rd CIS Games are set to be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will take place at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes, officials, and guests from CIS member nations are anticipated to attend the event.

A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will feature the most medal sets, with 40 available. In team sports like football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan, the top performers and MVPs will also be recognized.

Azerbaijan will field the largest team with 349 athletes, followed by Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85).

In total, 1,846 athletes from these eight countries are expected to participate.