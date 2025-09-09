Azerbaijan showcases investment potential at CIFIT 2025 in China

ByAkbar Novruz



The 25th China International Investment and Trade Fair (CIFIT 2025) has officially opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province, with Azerbaijan participating under the national stand “Invest in Azerbaijan” for the second consecutive year.

According to AZPROMO, the participation is organized with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the Azerbaijani Trade Representative Office in China, and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency. The stand highlights Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment climate, presenting opportunities across priority economic regions.

Special focus is given to the privileges offered to investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone, the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Visitors are also introduced to Azerbaijan’s growing transport and transit potential, along with its tourism prospects.

The stand features information, visual, and printed materials on the activities of AZPROMO, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMEDA), the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). In addition, a dedicated “Azerbaijani Trading Houses” corner displays “Made in Azerbaijan” products.

During his visit to Xiamen, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev toured CIFIT 2025 and reviewed Azerbaijan’s national stand.

The exhibition, which runs until September 11, brings together delegations from more than 110 countries and regions, with over 50 national stands on display.