Children's Philharmonic Hall to perform concert at Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival

This year marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

As part of the festival, which is held every year with great interest and enthusiasm, concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific symposiums, and master classes will be organized in several major cities across the country.

The participation of the State Children's Philharmonic is also planned for the festival.

The concert program will feature performances by the Children's Philharmonic's folk instruments orchestra and ensemble, wind instruments ensemble, dance groups consisting of both boys and girls, as well as vocal and choir classes, piano and violin performers — all of whom will present some of the great composer's most valuable works.

The concert scheduled within the framework of the festival will begin on September 26.

The 17th International Music Festival dedicated to the great composer and founder of Azerbaijani classical music, Uzeyir Hajibayli, will kick off in Azerbaijan on September 18.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the support of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) will run until September 28.

The events will take place in Baku, Sumgayit, Shusha, Ganja, Agjabadi, Nakhchivan, and Gazakh, featuring magnificent concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific symposia, and master classes.

The festival will see renowned performers and musicologists from Turkiye, the USA, Germany, France, Switzerland, the Republic of Korea, and other countries, alongside Azerbaijani musicians.