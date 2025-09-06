10 Years since passing of People’s Artist Ilham Asgarov

The Azerbaijani stage has produced many actors whose talent, charisma, and unforgettable performances have left a lasting legacy. Among them are Huseyn Arablinski, Huseyngulu Sarabski, Abbas Mirza Sharifzade, Ulvi Rajab, Alasgar Alakbarov, Mohsun Sanani, and many others. People’s Artist Ilham Asgarov also holds a special place in this distinguished line of performers. With his unique artistry, he brought depth, lyricism, and drama to both classical and modern roles, creating portraits rich in philosophical meaning.

As Azernews reports, today marks the 10th anniversary of Ilham Asgarov’s passing.

Born on July 16, 1958, Asgarov graduated in 1980 from the Drama Theatre and Film Acting faculty of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts. From 1982 until the end of his life, he was an actor with the Academic National Drama Theatre, where he performed in many of its most popular productions. He was also one of the presenters of the widely known Azerbaijani State Radio program “Bulaq.”

On stage, Asgarov brought to life a diverse gallery of memorable characters: Ali in “Glowing Hearths,” Arab in “The Devil,” Abubakir in “Atabeys,” Loghman and Emir in “Cry of the Earth,” Sabutay in “The Gallows,” Nadir in “Rivalry,” Habib in “In the Crystal Palace,” Nijat in “The Song Remained in the Mountains,” Anashkin in “The Lovers’ Reunion in Hell,” Dr. Altay in “The Lonely Oleaster Tree,” Mohammad Khan in “The Ruler and His Daughter,” Ibrahim Khan in “Karabakhname,” the King of France in “King Lear,” Nemat Samedzade in “The People of This World,” Piri Baba in “The Dark-Skinned Girl,” and many more. He also gained recognition for his roles in feature films and television series.

Asgarov’s contributions were duly honored: he was awarded the title of Honored Artist in 2000 and named People’s Artist in 2006.

Ilham Asgarov passed away on September 6, 2015, in Baku and was laid to rest in his native village of Khoshchobanli in the Masalli district.