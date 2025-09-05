Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex under construction

By Laman Ismayilova



Work is ongoing on the creation of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex in the city of Khojaly.

The foundation of the memorial complex was laid on February 24, 2024, by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The creation of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex has been entrusted to the Ministry of Culture, in accordance with a decree issued by the head of state. Currently, construction work is underway at the site. The works on the concrete and roofing have been completed, and soon, the interior design process will begin.

The content of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial Complex will be based on the design concept prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The exhibition, to be created by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will include the history of Khojaly, life in Khojaly before the 1992 massacre, and facts related to the Khojaly genocide.

The exhibition will also feature information about the victims of the tragedy, the work done to raise awareness of the genocide worldwide as part of the Foundation's "Justice for Khojaly" campaign, and more.