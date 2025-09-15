International and local producers shine at Azerbaijan’s Grape and Wine Festival

As part of the Grape and Wine Festival, both local and international producers showcased a wide variety of wines, offering visitors the chance to enjoy tastings. Azernews reports that these products, which combined flavour, tradition, and hard work, drew particular attention from guests.

This year’s programme went beyond viticulture and winemaking, featuring educational and entertaining events that also highlighted Azerbaijan’s tourism potential. The goal was to preserve the country’s ancient traditions of grape growing and winemaking, to present ongoing work in the sector, as well as export opportunities and prospects for entering new markets.

The festival grounds hosted various exhibitions, pavilions from famous restaurants, and an art display where painters presented works on viticulture. This created a unique atmosphere that brought together taste and art. The first day opened with a specially prepared show: subtle notes of retro and jazz music lifted the audience, followed by energetic pop performances, while Latin American rhythms turned the festival into a real celebration of dance and entertainment.

The second day carried on the diversity of the programme. Opening the day was Sevanna, a young pop singer known for her distinctive stage style. Performances by talented saxophonist Teymur Suleymanbeyli and his “Suleymanbeyli Group” project, along with soloist Nazrin, left unforgettable impressions. Elnur Huseynov — two-time Eurovision performer and winner of The Voice Türkiye — together with another Eurovision star Nigar Jamal, popular singer Samir Piriyev, the Mexican band with its samba and Latin vibes, pop singer Nura Suri, Humay Aslanova, People’s Artist Tunzala Aghayeva with her fusion of jazz and folk, and young DJ Kamo all added rhythm and dynamism to the event. Visitors not only explored winemaking and Azerbaijan’s tourism potential but also joined in various games.

Interactive programmes and fun activities for children and youth further enhanced the family-friendly spirit of the festival.

Held for the fourth time, the Grape and Wine Festival has become an important platform for wine producers to establish new business ties, showcase their products to wider audiences, and demonstrate Azerbaijan’s potential in this field internationally.

The festival, which began on 13 September, was organised by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora restaurant, and the Nasimi Gardens complex. The opening ceremony was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, and other officials.

Set against the backdrop of Shamakhi’s endless vineyards, the festival breathed new life into the economic and cultural life of the region, offering guests a true festive atmosphere.