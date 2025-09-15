Ukraine considers counter to Russian drones with mobile service limitations

Ukraine may intentionally reduce mobile communication quality during Russian drone attacks in an effort to stop the networks being used to coordinate strikes, Chief of the General Staff Andryi Hnatov was quoted as saying on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

Russia has ramped up drone attacks on Ukraine in recent months, enhancing its technology and increasing the number of drones deployed to maximise damage to strategic targets and key infrastructure.

"This is not a disruption of mobile communications, but rather a restriction on the quality of communications in certain areas, like a restriction on 4G and 5G communication," Hnatov told Ukrainian online video channel Novyny Live.

"So that the modems they use on their unmanned aerial vehicles cannot access the internet of our communications operators," he added.

Shutting down high-speed mobile internet makes sense because combat drones equipped with cameras that transmit images require a 4G connection to operate, according to reports by local media.

Russia has frequently ordered mobile internet shutdowns to disrupt Ukrainian drone attacks during the war.