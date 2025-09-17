TODAY.AZ / World news

Belgium plans major acquisition of F-35 missiles from US

16 September 2025 [23:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Alimat Aliyeva

Belgium will purchase €280 million worth of air-to-air missiles from the United States, along with advanced guidance systems designed for installation on F-35 fighter jets, Azernews reports.

The U.S. government has officially approved the sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles to Belgium, valued at €280 million.

Earlier, the Pentagon had announced a potential deal worth up to $567.8 million (€480 million).

The purchase will include several hundred air-to-air missiles and the associated guidance units, intended for Belgium’s fleet of F-35 fighter jets, which are being introduced to replace the aging F-16s.

This acquisition highlights Belgium’s ongoing commitment to modernizing its air force in line with NATO standards. The AIM-9X Sidewinder is one of the most advanced short-range air-to-air missiles available, known for its agility and precision. Integrating these missiles with the F-35 will significantly enhance Belgium’s air defense capabilities, especially amid growing concerns about airspace security in Europe.

