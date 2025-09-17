Nissan considers significant seduction in LEAF production

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has significantly downgraded its production targets for the new LEAF electric vehicle (EV), Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that delays in battery procurement have forced the automaker to cut its planned output for the September-November period to less than half of the original projections.

The new third-generation LEAF is one of Nissan’s flagship EV models. It was unveiled in June, with production scheduled to take place at Nissan’s Tochigi plant in Kaminokawa, Japan, as well as its Sunderland facility in England.

The production challenges faced by Nissan highlight the broader supply chain issues currently impacting the global EV industry, especially concerning battery components. As automakers race to meet growing demand for electric vehicles, securing a stable battery supply remains a critical bottleneck. This situation also underscores the increasing importance of diversifying battery suppliers and investing in local production facilities to reduce dependence on volatile global supply chains.