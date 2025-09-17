Google invests heavily in artificial intelligence in UK

By Alimat Aliyeva

Alphabet, the parent company of Google and the world’s fourth-largest corporation, has announced plans to invest £5 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) development in the UK, Azernews reports.

The company stated that these funds will be allocated towards building infrastructure and advancing scientific research over the next two years. This investment marks the first in a series of significant US commitments announced ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

Google’s President and Chief Investment Officer, Ruth Porat, emphasized the immense opportunities the UK offers for pioneering scientific innovation. Today, the company will inaugurate a new £735 million data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, with the attendance of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Porat also highlighted the unique technological partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom, calling it a key driver of innovation and economic growth.

This investment aligns with the UK’s ambitious strategy to become a global leader in AI, combining government support with private sector innovation. As AI technologies continue to transform industries from healthcare to finance, Alphabet’s commitment underscores the growing importance of international collaboration in shaping the future of technology.