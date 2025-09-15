Media tour reveals bold resettlement plans in Qaraxanb?yli

By Qabil Ashirov



A new chapter in the reconstruction of liberated territories unfolded this week as media representatives embarked on a traditional tour titled “In the Footsteps of the President”, organized in Fuzuli district. Azernews reports that the visit offered a firsthand look at the ambitious resettlement and development plans underway in Qaraxanb?yli village.

Journalists were briefed by Leyla Sarabi, spokesperson for the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service overseeing Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts. Speaking from the site, Sarabi detailed the blueprint for a new village that will house residents of Qaraxanb?yli and Merdinli—two communities devastated during Armenia’s occupation.

“The project will be executed in two phases,” Sarabi explained. “The first phase, set to conclude next year, spans nearly 87 hectares and will accommodate 404 families—1,861 people in total.”

This initial phase includes the construction of 404 individual homes: 81 two-room houses, 202 three-room houses, 101 four-room houses, 20 five-room houses

Beyond housing, the plan features a full suite of infrastructure: administrative and service buildings, a school, kindergarten, medical center, and nearly 16 kilometers of internal roads. Utility networks—electricity, gas, water, and sewage—will also be installed.

The second phase, scheduled for 2027–2030, will expand the village across 230 hectares, welcoming 1,075 families (4,093 individuals). It will include 771 private homes of varying sizes and multi-story residential buildings. Additional facilities will comprise another school and two kindergartens.

Sarabi emphasized that the scale of development reflects a 20-year vision for the village’s growth, ensuring long-term sustainability and comfort for returning residents.

This initiative is part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to restore life to its liberated territories, guided by presidential directives and national priorities. The media tour underscored the government’s commitment to transparency and progress, offering a glimpse into the future of GarabaGh’s rebirth.