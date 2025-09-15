Performances from the opera Leyli and Majnun staged in The Hague

On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, excerpts from the opera “Leyli and Majnun” were performed at the Theater De Vaillant in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The event, organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the “Odlar Yurdu” Society, brought together representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the Netherlands as well as members of the Azerbaijani community from various cities.

In her opening remarks, Chairwoman of the “Odlar Yurdu” Society, Frangiz Baghirova, provided the audience with detailed information about the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli and his opera “Leyli and Majnun.”

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands were then performed, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of the Motherland.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzade, emphasized the significance of organizing such an event.

The role of Leyli was performed by Vusala Jabir, a former soloist of the Opera and Ballet Theater, while the role of Majnun was performed by Nakhmetaga Aliyev, a student of People’s Artist Arif Babayev. They were accompanied by Javid Salimov (tar) and Sabina Mammadova (piano).

The concert concluded with an exchange of views and group photos.