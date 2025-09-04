Mugham Center to open season with concert timed to National Music Day

By Laman Ismayilova



The International Mugham Center will kick off its season with an extensive concert program dedicated to National Music Day.

The concert, scheduled for September 18, will feature two of the center's ensembles: the Honored Collective, the People's Instrumental Ensemble named after Said Rustamov (artistic director and chief conductor Mustafa Ashurov), and the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir (artistic director, Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova).

The concert program will include works by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The concert will showcase the immortal works of the renowned composer, presenting fascinating compositions based on his operas and operettas.

National Music Day in Azerbaijan is observed every year on September 18 to celebrate the birth of the legendary composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, who is regarded as the founder of Azerbaijan's professional music and the composer of the first opera in the East.

The tradition was started by conductor Maestro Niyazi after Hajibayli's passing and was officially recognized by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1995.

The day is commemorated with a variety of cultural events, festivals, and concerts throughout Azerbaijan, including the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, which honors the country's musical legacy.