High level of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan stems from deep respect and trust between our peoples - President Ilham Aliyev

The current high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan stems from the deep respect and trust our peoples have for each other. It is gratifying that our interstate relations, based on this mutual commitment, have developed steadily and reached the level of strategic partnership, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan – Independence Day.

Conveying his best wishes to President Emomali Rahmon and the Tajik people on behalf of himself and the Azerbaijani people, the Head of our state noted: “Under your wise leadership, the social and economic achievements of brotherly Tajikistan, as well as the growing international prestige of your country, bring us great joy.”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, added that the existence of mutual understanding at the highest level creates a favorable foundation for expanding our relations across various fields. ''I fondly recall your participation in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi this July and our meeting.''

In his letter, the Head of State expressed confidence that, through our joint efforts and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will further advance the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and deepen our mutual cooperation.