Baku to host 67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges

By Akbar Novruz



Baku will become the focal point of the global legal community on October 11–17, as the capital of Azerbaijan prepares to host the 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

According to the Supreme Court, this prestigious gathering will bring together around 300 participants from 71 countries, including judges, representatives of international organizations, and leading experts. The event highlights the growing international recognition of Azerbaijan’s judicial and legal reforms in recent years.

Founded in 1953, the IAJ is one of the world’s most respected legal institutions, uniting judges’ associations from 93 countries. Its mission is to safeguard the independence of the judiciary worldwide. Importantly, the IAJ holds its annual assemblies only in countries where the rule of law and judicial independence are ensured — making the choice of Baku a significant endorsement of Azerbaijan’s ongoing reforms.

The Assembly’s agenda will include elections to the IAJ’s governing bodies, discussions on the state of judicial and legal systems across different countries, as well as the exchange of best practices. Delegates will also familiarize themselves with Azerbaijan’s legal system as part of the host program.

In addition, an international conference titled “Relations between the judiciary and other branches of government” will be held within the framework of the Assembly. The role of courts in ensuring the rule of law will be one of the key topics of discussion.

One of the most anticipated moments of the Assembly will be the election of the next president of the IAJ, which will take place in Baku. This elevates the importance of the event, marking it as a defining stage in the history of the organization.

The decision to host the 2025 General Assembly in Baku was made last year in Cape Town, South Africa, through a secret ballot among IAJ members. More details about the event are available on its official website, www.iaj2025.com, which is accessible in four languages.