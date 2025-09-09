Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets US Certified Trade Mission on Middle Corridor

By Akbar Novruz



On September 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with representatives of the US Certified Trade Mission for the Middle Corridor, currently visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reprots via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussions, Bayramov emphasized the historical significance of the agreements signed in Washington on August 8 with the participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the United States, and the Prime Minister of Armenia. These agreements were described as a major step toward regional peace and progress, while also creating new prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-US relations.

Particular attention was given to the project that will ensure unhindered transport links between Azerbaijan’s western regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an initiative viewed as vital for strengthening regional connectivity.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s longstanding efforts to revitalize and operationalize the Middle Corridor, including strategic infrastructure projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Alat Free Economic Zone. It was noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan enjoys strong strategic relations with partner states in Central Asia, particularly the friendly and brotherly countries on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

In addition, Bayramov underlined Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security, pointing out that Azerbaijani natural gas is now supplied to 14 countries. He also stressed Azerbaijan’s growing contribution to the green energy transition, noting joint efforts with partner states to develop and transport renewable energy resources to Europe. In this regard, the importance of the Black Sea Energy submarine cable project was particularly highlighted.

The sides also exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to closer cooperation in both economic and strategic fields.