Baku trial sheds light on 1988-89 attacks, forced evictions, and killings of Azerbaijanis

By Akbar Novruz



On September 8, the trial at the Baku Military Court continued with the examination of documents related to crimes committed during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan. According to Azernews, the documents are being reviewed in separate episodes.

One of the key documents presented detailed the shooting of a car with the state registration plate “GAZ-21” on February 22, 1988. At the time, L.F. Mamedov, A.M. Abdullayev, A.M. Khudiyev, Sh.B. Salmanova, and her minor child were in the vehicle.

Other documents outlined the acquisition and possession of firearms and explosive devices by Sargsyan Armen Grigorievich, the possession of explosives by Sayan Artur Ashotovich, and incidents of mass riots in the cities of Shusha and Khankendi. Victim Abbasova Zenfira Babur gizi testified that in 1988, she lived in Khankendi with her two sons and faced daily threats from Armenians, including calls to leave the area and threats to burn their home. On September 18, 1988, her house was destroyed.

Further documents revealed the mass riots that occurred in Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly on September 18-19, 1988, as well as widespread arson, looting, and attacks on Azerbaijani residents in Khankendi from September 21 to October 21, 1988. Additional records include injuries sustained by residents in the Sharur region on November 22, 1988, and during an armed raid in Sadarak, the destruction of the Sharur Water Junction Operation Department, and the murder of Gurbanov Alakbar Pasha oglu on January 10, 1989.

The trial also covers the detention of Azerbaijani car convoys, property damage, and other crimes, including terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, genocide, and violations of the laws and regulations of war.

The proceedings continue as the court examines further evidence against Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and other acts of aggression during the conflict.