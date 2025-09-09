Haji Safarov's film to be screened at Kazan Int'l Film Festival

By Laman Ismayilova



Film critic, screenwriter, director, and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Guild of Film Critics and Scholars, Haji Safarov, has joined the 21st Kazan International Film Festival with his debut short film titled "Shadows in Reverse".

The film features in the festival's "Short Films" section.

"Shadows in Reverse" tells the story of a man and a woman who, after a long separation, isolate themselves in a cave to confront the unresolved issues of their past.

The lead roles are played by Rasim Jafar and Zulfiyya Nazar Mammadova.

"Shadows in Reverse" was shot with the support of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, Ultra Production, and Duyme Agency.

The producers are Emin Najaf, Turkan Huseyn, and Haji Safarov, and the cinematographer is Elvin Mammad.

The film is one of the winners of the Azerbaijan State Cinema Agency's competition for supporting films in the post-production stage.

The Kazan International Film Festival serves as a platform for showcasing live-action films, documentaries, and animated works that highlight universal moral and spiritual values, cultural heritage, and promote themes such as peace, interfaith tolerance, and humanism, regardless of national or religious background.

Guided by its long-standing motto, "Through the dialogue of cultures – to a culture of dialogue," the festival emphasizes intercultural understanding and exchange. It draws participants from diverse backgrounds, offering a space for meaningful cultural dialogue.

In 2024, the festival welcomed 151 participants representing 51 countries, with a total of 141 films screened during the event.

In 2025, Kazan International Film Festival featured a special Days of Moroccan Cinema program, alongside its regular competition and non-competition sections.