Azerbaijan's gastronomic delights to be showcased in Paris

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijani pavilion will be set up near the Eiffel Tower as part of the International Gastronomy Village in Paris.

The pavilion will be organized jointly by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France and the Friends Association of Azerbaijan in France.

Between September 11 and 14, the Azerbaijani pavilion will showcase highlights of the country's culinary heritage, offering traditional foods, local wines, and performances of national music and dance.

Gabala Hospitality Group, one of the largest tourism management companies in Azerbaijan, will participate in the International Gastronomy Days and introduce visitors to the culinary heritage of the charming Gabala region, a recognized gastronomic tourism destination in the country.

Chefs Elmar Aliyev and Rasim Najafov will present dishes that reflect the mountain aromas and rich flavors of the region. Guests will also be offered local wines and a variety of national products.

Visitors will be treated to pakhlava and shakarbura, prepared by the Happy Day Cake confectionery house. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the ancient confectionery traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

International Gastronomy Village has been held since 2016. This year's edition of the festival features pavilions from more than 60 countries and welcomes delegates from approximately 120 nations.

The large-scale event draws a crowd of over 40,000 attendees.