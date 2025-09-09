New Shusha Mosque under construction

By Laman Ismayilova



The New Shusha Mosque, which is rising, will become a new symbol of the city with its grandeur.

The foundation of the mosque was laid in 2021 by President Ilham Aliyev. The mosque's design will feature the number 8, symbolizing the day Shusha was liberated – Victory Day, and its two minarets will represent the number 11, symbolizing the 11th month when the city was liberated. The height of the minarets will be 72 meters.

Shusha is also famous for its historical architectural landmarks, including its mosques. This historical architectural gem will now include another jewel – the New Shusha Mosque.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and "Pasha Holding."