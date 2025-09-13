Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit after Israeli strike on Doha

Qatar's Foreign Ministry has announced that it will host an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, September 15, in response to a recent Israeli airstrike on the Qatari capital, Azernews reports.

The summit will bring together leaders and diplomats from Arab and Islamic nations to address what Qatar has described as a violation of its sovereignty and international law.

“The summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries, which will be held tomorrow, Sunday,” said Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, Israel launched a strike on Doha, claiming it targeted high-ranking Hamas members, including Palestinian negotiators involved in ongoing ceasefire talks regarding Gaza. Qatar strongly condemned the attack, calling it a breach of international norms and a direct threat to regional diplomacy.