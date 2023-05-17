Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents book and exhibition dedicated to Mir Mohsun Navvab [VIDEO]

This year marks the 190th anniversary of the birth of Mir Mohsun Navvab (1833-1918), one of the outstanding representatives of the Garabagh literary environment - a talented poet, artist, musicologist, philosopher, pedagogue, Azernews reports.

Recently, in the madrasa building on the territory of the Upper Govharaga Mosque, opened in Shusha after major restoration works, the exhibition "Mir Mohsun Navvab Garabaghi - encyclopedic scientist of the 19th Century" presented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the publication "Mir Mohsen Navvab's weapon collection and weapon production in Shusha" and The restoration of Navvab's gravestone in Shusha, monument destroyed by the Armenians during the years of occupation, was another contribution to the preservation of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and history.

The exhibition dedicated to Mir Mohsun Navvab Garabaghi is presented in the madrasa building on the territory of the Upper Govharaga Mosque, where he once worked on the ornaments of the minaret. In the exhibition, Navvab's personal collection of weapons preserved in the National Museum of Azerbaijan History and embodying the Azerbaijani weaponry of the 18th-19th centuries, books authored and illustrated by the poet and printed in his publishing house in Shusha, exhibits reflecting his activities in the fields of music, chemistry, and astronomy are displayed. In the exhibition, Mir Mohsun Navvab, who was interested in astronomy, presented the tables drawn in this field, the location of celestial bodies, and schemes related to solar eclipses.

Although separate books were published about Navvab's activities as an artist and music theorist, there was no publication that fully reflected his activities. With the initiative and support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the close participation of the Ministry of Culture, the book "Arms Collection of Mir Mohsen Navvab and Production of weapons in Shusha" was published for the first time. The book provides information about Navvab's biography, life, and creativity, and enlightens his educational activities. The book is dedicated to the hitherto unknown heritage of Mir Mohsun Navvab Garabaghi - his collection of Azerbaijani weapons. Archival and museum materials were used in the preparation of the publication. More than 100 photos, drawings, diagrams, and maps, most of which were published for the first time, were presented in the book published in Azerbaijani and English languages.



