Congress of Azerbaijani writers kicks off in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The XIII Congress of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers is being held at the State Academic National Drama Theater, Azernews reports via Azertac.

Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs Department under the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, Culture Minister Anar Karimov, MPs are attending the congress.

The congress is also attended by over 20 guests from Turkiye, Russia, Lithuania, Israel, Pakistan, Georgia, Germany, Iraq, Belarus and Iran, and up to 330 members of the Union of Azerbaijan Writers.

The congress participants observed a minute of silence in memory of poets and writers who died for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

Reports on the activities of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers were presented to the congress.

Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers Anar Rzayev delivered a speech at the congress and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the liberation of the occupied territories.

Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religious Affairs Department under the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva read the congratulatory message of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev to the congress.

President of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), a member of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers Isa Habibbayli emphasized that the congress will hold an essential place in Azerbaijan's history. He stressed the importance of holding the congress ahead of Victory Day.

Secretary of the UAW Ilgar Fahmi read out the address to the Azerbaijani president on behalf of the congress.

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the UAW, People's Poet Nariman Hasanzada noted that the XIII congress was organized at a historic and very significant time for the country.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov also congratulated the congress.

"Dear congress representatives and respected writers, today is a historic day and we are holding this congress in a very significant period. As the winning nation, we are organizing this prestigious event. I congratulate you all on this occasion. I am sure that our writers will make a successful contribution to our society by fulfilling their mission," the minister said.

People's Poet MP Sabir Rustamkhanli touched upon the development of modern Azerbaijani literature. He spoke about the important mission of Azerbaijani literature in keeping the national spirit alive.

Speaking about the tasks facing Azerbaijani literature, Sabir Rustamkhanli said that the historical victory in Karabakh should be reflected in the works of writers.

Former Turkish Culture Minister Namiq Kemal Zeybek credited the Azerbaijani youths for bravery in the first and second Karabakh wars.

"Azerbaijani youth fought with determination in the first Karabakh war. But there must be an army to win the victory. There was no Azerbaijani army at that time. At that time, I tried to join Turkiye in this struggle, but I did not succeed even though I tried my best. Although Azerbaijan was defeated, the country proved its heroism. In the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan went against the enemy with a strong army. The Azerbaijani youths showed great heroism this time and ended the 30-year-long occupation," he said.