Magomayev's songs to be performed in Belarus

The Belarusian State Philharmonic will host a concert dedicated to Azerbaijan's prominent singer Muslim Magomayev. The concert "Light of a Distant Star" will take place on October 19.

The soloists of the Belarusian State Philharmonic will perform songs, romances and arias from Muslim Magomayev's repertoire.

Magomayev's concerts gathered thousands of fans. His records were released in millions of copies. The performer's repertoire includes over 600 works: arias, romances, pop songs.

Muslim Magomayev made a great contribution to the Azerbaijani music. His creative activity occupies a special place in the country’s music history.

The idol of millions became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theatre in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of bel canto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing but also affected his inner world.

At the age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theatre performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.