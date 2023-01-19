Arts Council Azerbaijan invites young talents to StART project

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO is inviting young talents to join the StART project, Azernews reports.

The StART project is aimed at unlocking the creative potential of young people, supporting and promoting young artists, and presenting their work to a wide audience and the art community.

The paintings must be made with oil or acrylic paints, and the choice of theme is free for the artist to be involved. The size of artwork should not be less than 50x70 cm.

Those wishing to take part in the project can send a photo of the artwork, indicating the name and surname, and a contact phone number until January 22 to [email protected]

The Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world since 2006. The Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by artist Dadash Mammadov.

For many years, multiple projects have been implemented under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, the Nazim Mammadov Azerbaijani Animation Museum, the Art Drawing School, Under open air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.