Go away, Nikita Sergeevich, for the second time!

"It is gratifying that Nikita Mikhalkov's emotions have flared up, and that he has already shown our caricature along with a small message about an erotic journey on foot in his new broadcast.

However, the old crazy director, in the next episode of his nonsense under the brand 'Besogon,' is once again throwing mud at Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis. 'Why are you offended and angry with me?' Mikhalkov wonders.

So, why are you offended, Nikita Sergeevich? Or are you not offended?

Did you like the drawing? Well, today there will be another fresh one! Stay tuned."