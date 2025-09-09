Go away, Nikita Sergeevich, for the second time!

|
"It is gratifying that Nikita Mikhalkov's emotions have
flared up, and that he has already shown our caricature along with a small
message about an erotic journey on foot in his new broadcast.
However, the old crazy director, in the next episode of his
nonsense under the brand 'Besogon,' is once again throwing mud at Azerbaijan
and Azerbaijanis. 'Why are you offended and angry with me?' Mikhalkov wonders.
So, why are you offended, Nikita Sergeevich? Or are you not
offended?
Did you like the drawing? Well, today there will be another
fresh one! Stay tuned."