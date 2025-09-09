China quadruples tariffs on EU pork

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese government has announced the introduction of new temporary tariffs on pork imports from the European Union, escalating trade tensions between the two economic giants.

Effective September 10, the import duty on EU pork will be raised significantly—from the current 15.6% to a steep 62.4%, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry justifies the move by accusing European producers of "dumping" pork products into the Chinese market at unfairly low prices, allegedly causing substantial harm to domestic farmers and the broader agricultural sector. A government commission has launched a formal anti-dumping investigation to determine the extent of the damage and whether further measures are warranted.

While China has not specified which EU countries are primarily targeted, analysts suggest that major exporters such as Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands could be most affected.

This decision comes at a time when diplomatic and trade relations between China and the EU are already strained over issues ranging from technology restrictions to environmental standards. Some observers see the pork tariffs as a retaliatory measure, possibly linked to the EU's recent moves to limit Chinese electric vehicle exports and scrutinize state subsidies.

Interestingly, the timing of the tariff increase may also reflect domestic concerns: China’s own pork industry—still recovering from the devastating African swine fever outbreaks of recent years—is sensitive to foreign competition. The tariff hike could offer a protective buffer to local producers ahead of key seasonal consumption periods, such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays.

European pork producers, meanwhile, have expressed concern over the sudden escalation, warning that the new tariffs could severely disrupt trade flows and lead to excess supply in EU markets.