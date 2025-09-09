Milli Majlis holds special session on Washington Accords

By Akbar Novruz



A special meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) dedicated to the theme “Washington Accords: A Celebration of Peaceful Diplomacy and Wise Leadership” has officially opened within the framework of the extraordinary parliamentary session.

The deputies of the Milli Majlis, in line with Part 2 of Article 88 of the Constitution, appealed to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to convene the session.

Taking this appeal into consideration, Speaker Gafarova signed an order to hold the extraordinary session, during which the special meeting is now being conducted.

The meeting underscores the significance of the Washington Accords, signed on August 8 between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the presence of US President Donald Trump, marking a pivotal step in strengthening peace, diplomacy, and stability in the South Caucasus.