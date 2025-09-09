Ambassador Lu Mei: Azerbaijan plays key role in China-Europe railway express

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan has always been a crucial partner in China’s practical economic cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei stated during the celebration of the 5th anniversary of the China-Europe Railway Express and the reception of the 237th train (Yiwu–Baku) passing through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

At the ceremony, the ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude to Chinese and foreign guests attending the event and congratulated everyone on the train’s successful arrival in Baku.

Ambassador Lu highlighted that the China-Europe Railway Express is a flagship project and a symbolic brand of the “Belt and Road” initiative:

“It has managed over 110,000 trains to date, gradually establishing a smooth, efficient, multi-directional network linking land and sea channels. China effectively promotes high-level openness to the outside world, enhances prosperity along the route, and ensures stability and the well-being of supply chains.

In June of this year, Zhejiang Province opened a new logistics channel. A train loaded with 100 standard containers carrying daily necessities, clothing, equipment, accessories, and other goods departed from Zhejiang and travelled directly to Baku via rail, sea, and multimodal transport through the Caspian Sea. This initiative has boosted trade exchanges between countries along the route and promoted regional economic development.”

Lu Mei emphasised that Azerbaijan has fully utilised its geographic advantages in recent years to advance the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route: “Azerbaijan has always been a vital part of China’s economic cooperation. From January to June this year, 225 China-Azerbaijan freight trains operated, nearly double the number during the same period last year.”

She concluded, “Through the joint efforts of our two countries, the China-Europe Railway Express will continue to develop toward higher quality, better efficiency, and enhanced safety.”