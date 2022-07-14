Vagif Poetry Days get underway with book exhibition in historical city of Shusha

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A book exhibition has opened as part of the Vagif Poetry Days, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Ilgar Fahmi, a member of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers and People's Writer Anar welcomed the guests of the event.

In his remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers Rashad Majid said that the books of over 100 poets and writers are displayed at the exhibition. The book presentations were held within the exhibition.

The books "Karabakh Saga, Thirty Years of Longing - Victory of 44 Days" prepared by the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and "All Roads Lead to Shusha..." about the Vagif Poetry Days were presented at the book fair.

The book "The Saga of Karabakh, Thirty Years of Longing - Victory of 44 Days" was started to be prepared from the first days of Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War at the initiative of People's Writer Anar, chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers.

The book contains memories of writers from liberated Karabakh about their region. For example, Elchin Afandiyev wrote from Shusha, Ramiz Rovshan shared his thoughts about Gubadli.

Famous writers like Seyran Sakhavat (Fuzuli), Elchin Huseynbayli (Jabrayil), and Agil Abbas (Aghdam) also supported the initiative and shared their memories and thoughts about the country's regions.

Poems dedicated to Karabakh, and publicist articles about the Kharibulbul Festival were included in the book. The author and editor of the book's foreword is Rashad Majid.

Writers and poets participating in the exhibition published books dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War.

At the event, Elchin Iskanderzada, Elshan Azim, Arzu Asad, Intigam Yashar, and others spoke about their books and recited poems.

Poet and publicist, member of Azerbaijani Union of Writers, Ramiz Gusarchayli, read his poem dedicated to Shusha.

The Vagif Poetry Days are being held for the second time in Azerbaijan's cultural capital since Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation.

The project is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, and the Union of Azerbaijani Writers.

In 2021, a large-scale event was held for the first time in the poet's native city after its liberation from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev was the first, who instructed holding the Vagif Poetry Days. Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan.

The 2021 Vagif Poetry Days were remembered by fascinating performances, colorful exhibitions, literary symposiums, and the heart-touching poetic composition "From Nizami to Vagif".

The 2022 Vagif Poetry Days also promise to be very special. As part of the event, poems will be performed outside the Molla Panah Vagif mausoleum and in other historical parts of Shusha.