India to expand product range in Azerbaijani market

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Ambassador Bavitlung Vanlalvawna has said that India plans to expand the range of its products on the Azerbaijani market, Trend has reported.

He made the remarks during a business meeting organized within the framework of Azerbaijani-Indian cooperation.

"India has been present in the Azerbaijani market for a long time, but we would like to expand the variety of Indian products," Vanlalvawna said.

Noting that India can offer information technologies and electronics to the Azerbaijani market, the ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan is one of the essential markets for Indian goods.

"Commodity turnover between India and Azerbaijan in 2021 increased by 27 percent compared to 2020, which was indicative of the close cooperation between the two countries," he said.

The ambassador also noted that India is one of the biggest exporters of tea in the world, exporting tea worth $800 million a year. He added that the share of Indian tea in the Azerbaijani market is only five percent.

“We believe that we will be able to create new opportunities for the further promotion of Indian tea in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $739.1 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $594.4 million and imports for $144.6 million.