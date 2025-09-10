Baku Water Week kicks off, showcasing innovation in water management

By Nazrin Abdul



The opening ceremony of the Baku Water Week – the International Water Management Exhibition and Conference – is underway in Baku.

The event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and brings together the latest technologies, innovative solutions, and global best practices in the water management sector.

The exhibition serves as a platform for collaboration, uniting government agencies, international companies, industry experts, and professional visitors under one roof.

Baku Water Week will highlight major ongoing and upcoming projects in Azerbaijan’s water supply sector. As a strategically significant initiative for both Azerbaijan and the wider region, the event fosters open dialogue and practical cooperation in the field of water management.

In addition to the participation of government bodies, the event provides opportunities for the private sector and specialists to explore innovative approaches to solving industry challenges. It also aims to spark new initiatives, strengthen business partnerships, and contribute to more efficient water resource management across the country.

Baku Water Week continues to position itself as a valuable platform delivering tangible benefits and real opportunities for both local and international stakeholders.

More than 60 companies and delegations from countries including Germany, the United States, Austria, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Israel, Switzerland, India, Hungary, Turkiye, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore are participating in the exhibition alongside Azerbaijan.

The range of products and services on display at the event is broad and diverse. Exhibits include analysis and laboratory technologies, banking services, piping and pipeline equipment and products, cloud seeding technologies, flood protection systems and shoreline reinforcement, drainage equipment, research institutions, hydraulic structures, drinking water treatment, water supply and sewage systems, construction and drilling equipment for water infrastructure, measurement, regulation and control technologies for water management, design and construction of water infrastructure, ICT solutions in water management, artificial intelligence applications in the sector, educational and scientific research initiatives in water management, irrigation systems, water desalination technologies, and wastewater and stormwater treatment systems.

On the first day of the event, the presentation zone will host sessions such as “Comprehensive Solutions for Water Treatment” and “Achieving Guaranteed Results through Integrated Engineering of Water Supply and Wastewater Facilities.” Additional sessions include a case study titled “Global Climate Change: Managing Drought Risks in Azerbaijan,” an expert panel on “The Current State of the Caspian Sea: Challenges and Solutions,” and a session focused on “Sustainable Wastewater Management on the Road to COP29.”

Baku Water Week will continue until September 12.