Azerbaijan signs MoU with VISA to expand modern financial solutions

By Qabil Ashirov



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Azerbaijan and VISA to expand modern financial solutions in the country.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared the news on his social media account X.

The minister noted that he met with Kristina Dorosh, VISA’s Executive Vice President for the CIS, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe regions.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation opportunities, the development of the digital payment ecosystem, and support mechanisms for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Within the framework of this meeting, the MoU signed between the Ministry of Economy and VISA will contribute to the expansion of modern financial solutions in Azerbaijan and promote financial inclusion,” Minister Jabbarov stated.