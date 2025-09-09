Completion of Zangazur corridor in Azerbaijan expected next year, ministry says

By Akbar Novruz



The construction of the Zangazur corridor in Azerbaijan is expected to be completed next year, Azernews reports. Fariz Aliyev, Head of the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, made the remarks during an event marking the reception of the latest block train sent from China’s Zhejiang province at the Absheron Logistics Terminal.

Aliyev highlighted the significance of the corridor, describing it as a major achievement in Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure:

"The Zangazur corridor will become an important link in our transport system, enabling increased transit in both east-west and north-south directions. Great progress has already been made, and the construction in Azerbaijan is expected to be completed next year."

He also noted that related projects are advancing in Turkiye, with the 224-kilometer section of the Kars-Dilucu line under construction and expected to be fully completed within four years. According to Aliyev, the commissioning of the Zangazur corridor will allow an additional 15 million tons of cargo to pass annually through the Middle Corridor.

The official added that last year, 358 block trains traveled from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, demonstrating the country’s growing transit capabilities and the tangible results of ongoing infrastructure reforms.