ASCO’s Kalbajar tanker completes four years of service

By Qabil Ashirov



The “Kalbajar” tanker, operated by ASCO, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has completed its fourth year of service.

According to the company, the vessel has carried out a total of 61 voyages over the period, transporting 384,443 tons of oil and petroleum products to various ports.

Currently operating in international waters, the “Kalbajar” has a cargo capacity of 7,800 tons, a length of 141 meters, and a beam of 16.9 meters.

The tanker was built at the Baku Shipyard (BGZ) upon ASCO’s order and was commissioned on September 10, 2021, in a ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev.

To date, BGZ has constructed and delivered four tankers for ASCO, while the construction of three additional vessels is currently underway.