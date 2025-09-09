Azerbaijan welcomes milestone train from China, marking 5th anniversary of Trans-Caspian Route

By Nazrin Abdul



A ceremony was held today at the Absheron Logistics Centre to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the China (Zhejiang) – Europe Railway Express route via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or the Middle Corridor and to welcome the latest Yiwu (China) – Baku (Azerbaijan) freight train.

The event was attended by representatives of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and marked the arrival of the 237th block train travelling through the TITR as part of the China–Europe Railway Express.

The cargo containers delivered via the Yiwu–Baku train will now be transported through Azerbaijan to Turkiye and European markets, further strengthening Azerbaijan’s role as a vital transit hub along the Middle Corridor.