German shipping companies explore cooperation opportunities in Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



A business visit of representatives of German companies to Azerbaijan took place on September 8–11.

According to the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK-Azerbaijan), a 16-member delegation representing German shipping companies held a series of meetings and presentations during the visit. The program included discussions on Azerbaijan’s economic landscape, targeted B2B and B2G meetings, and visits to leading institutions.

“Azerbaijan's shipbuilding industry has great potential for cooperation in the field of green technologies, digitalization, automation, and maritime solutions. With the expansion of the fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and the strategic Middle Corridor, new opportunities are opening up for German maritime companies,” AHK-Azerbaijan stated.