Azeri Light crude oil price rises at Augusta and Ceyhan ports

By Qabil Ashirov



The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude increased at Mediterranean ports.

At Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azeri Light based on the CIF delivery term rose by $0.83, or 1.23 percent, compared to the previous indicator, reaching $68.31 per barrel.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis climbed by $0.83, or 1.26 percent, to $66.84 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Russia’s Urals crude grew by $1.01, or 1.86 percent, to $55.34 per barrel. In the North Sea, Dated Brent increased by $1.06, or 1.62 percent, to $66.42 per barrel.

For reference, Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is calculated on the basis of an average oil price of $70 per barrel.