Green Energy Space Working Group holds hybrid meeting to review strategy implementation

By Nazrin Abdul



A hybrid-format meeting of the "Green Energy Space" Working Group, established to coordinate the implementation of the measures outlined in the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026", was held this week, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, who emphasized the importance of implementing the strategy approved by the President of Azerbaijan. He noted that the strategy plays a vital role in achieving the targets set out in the national document “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” signed by the President on February 2, 2021.

Valiyev underlined the significance of the “Green Energy Space” initiative in ensuring energy security, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, promoting green technologies, and combating climate change. He also presented highlights from the preliminary implementation report, noting satisfactory progress during the reporting period and drawing attention to the key items on the meeting agenda.

Following this, Ramil Huseyn, Deputy Executive Director of CAERC and Deputy Chair of the Working Group, presented the mid-year report for 2025 on the implementation of measures related to the “Green Energy Space” as outlined in the strategy. The report reviewed completed activities, monitoring results, performance indicators, challenges encountered, and recommendations for further action.

CAERC representatives, including Advisor to the Executive Director T?ran? Salifova and Monitoring and Evaluation Department expert Gültac Ahmadzada-Tapdiqzada, responded to questions from Working Group members.

The session also included discussions on the preliminary monitoring and evaluation report. Members shared feedback and proposals, reviewed the current status of ongoing initiatives, and discussed next steps. Specific instructions were issued to ensure full and effective implementation of planned activities in the upcoming period.

The “Green Energy Space” Working Group includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy, CAERC, and other key institutions such as the Ministries of Economy; Ecology and Natural Resources; Agriculture; Digital Development and Transport; Finance; and Emergency Situations; as well as the State Statistical Committee, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, State Customs Committee, SOCAR, the Central Bank, Azerbaijan Investment Holding, National Academy of Sciences, Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, Azerenerji, Azerishiq, and Azeristiliktechizat.